‘QB1’ star Nik Scalzo enters transfer portal

Another former “QB1” star is entering the transfer portal.

Kentucky quarterback Nik Scalzo announced on Wednesday that he has entered the transfer portal.

Thank you #BBN and all of my coaches and teammates for the past 2 years! After talking with my family, I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining. Gods Plan! — Nik Scalzo (@NikScalzo) January 7, 2021

Scalzo was one of the three quarterbacks featured on Season 3 of “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” which was seen on Netflix.

The show follows three highly-recruited high school quarterbacks per season. One of the other quarterbacks, Lance LeGendre, is transferring from Maryland. Oklahoma starter Spencer Rattler was the other three quarterbacks in the third season of the show and has been the reason other Sooners quarterbacks transferred.

Of the nine quarterbacks featured on the show, Jake Fromm, Justin Fields and Rattler have been the most successful. Many of the others have not seen college careers materialize as they had hoped.

Scalzo tore an ACL the day after the show was released on Netflix in Aug. 2019. That was his first year at Kentucky. He did not play in any games this season but did see action in practice.

Scalzo originally was a three-star recruit out of Cardinal Gibbons in Florida. He led them to a 32-6 record during his three seasons as the high school’s starter.