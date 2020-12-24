‘QB1’ star Lance LeGendre enters transfer portal

Lance LeGendre’s college career at Maryland did not go the way he wanted, and now he is on the move.

AL.com’s Matt Zenitz reported on Wednesday that LeGendre has entered the transfer portal.

Have learned that Maryland QB Lance LeGendre, who was Taulia Tagovailoa’s backup this season, has entered the transfer portal. Former four-star recruit. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 24, 2020

LeGendre spent two seasons at Maryland. The redshirt freshman appeared in three games each year and went 12/17 for 98 yards and two interceptions. He rushed 19 times for 93 yards.

LeGendre was third on Maryland’s depth chart behind Taulia Tagovailoa, who transferred from Alabama and won the starting job, and backup Eric Najarian.

Many fans are familiar with LeGendre due to his appearance on season 3 of “QB1: Beyond the Lights.” Each season follows three high-profile high school quarterbacks before they get ready for college. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and Kentucky quarterback Nik Scalzo were the other quarterbacks that season.