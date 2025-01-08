Quinn Ewers has cryptic quote about his future

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers did not exactly shut down speculation about a possible transfer from Texas when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Ewers was asked Wednesday about reports that he has received huge NIL offers to try to get him to enter the transfer portal. Though he had the opportunity to shut down speculation, Ewers said he was strictly focused on Friday’s College Football Playoff semi-final against Ohio State, and that he was “not worried about all that stuff.”

Ewers was asked in a follow-up if the result of Friday’s game could influence his decision for 2025, and without answering it, the Texas quarterback simply said it was a “great question.”

There has been speculation this season that Ewers could opt for another year of college if his draft stock is not high enough for his liking. In doing so, he could make a lot of NIL money, but might have to find a new school with Arch Manning looming as his backup. One report suggested Ewers has been offered as much as $6 million to transfer from Texas to play another year in college.

Ewers’ non-answer will not do much to dissuade people from thinking such a scenario is a possibility. However, his play during the CFP has probably helped his draft stock. The rumors will persist either way until Ewers announces a decision, which will not come until Texas’ season ends.