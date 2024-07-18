Quinn Ewers still has some Ohio State in him

Quinn Ewers may be the star quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, but he still has some Ohio State in him.

Ewers spoke at SEC Media Days at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday. He discussed the Longhorns’ schedule for the season, which includes a contest at Michigan in their second week.

When talking about the matchup, Ewers still referred to the Wolverines as “The Team Up North.”

“And then going up to the Big House. It’s gonna be an awesome environment. The place is gonna be rocking … yeah, The Team Up North,” Ewers said.

Ohio State transfer Texas QB Quinn Ewers still refers to Michigan as 'The Team Up North' (via @emkamikow) https://t.co/9pS7a2VPRJ pic.twitter.com/mbNkIbMKdS — On3 (@On3sports) July 18, 2024

Ewers began his college football career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas. He has spent the last two seasons with the Longhorns. But it is very clear that the Buckeyes’ culture and rivalry with Michigan still has heavy influence on him. It’s hard to shake old habits once they’ve been drummed into you.