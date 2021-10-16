 Skip to main content
Ed Orgeron responds to job speculation after upset win

October 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ed Orgeron

LSU coach Ed Orgeron had a typically curt response when asked about his job security on Saturday.

The Tigers upset Florida in a 49-42 shootout on Saturday, temporarily taking some of the heat off Orgeron. It didn’t completely save him from job speculation, however.

Orgeron was asked about his job, but the coach deflected attention to his players and said he was taking the situation one day at a time.

There’s not much Orgeron can say at this point. On Saturday alone, there were rumors about his potential replacement. Some inexplicable play during the Florida game probably won’t help either.

That said, Orgeron can’t have hurt himself with LSU’s win. In fact, he may have put his counterpart on the hot seat, too.

