Recruit from awkward Brian Kelly dancing video commits to rival school

Brian Kelly has tried to use dancing as one of his primary recruiting tactics in his first months with LSU. The coach was reminded on Wednesday that the awkward antics may not always pay off.

Kelly has starred in several bizarre dancing videos with high school recruits over the past several weeks. One of the more cringeworthy ones featured him and three-star tight end Danny Lewis Jr., who played high school ball in Louisiana.

The dancing wasn’t enough. Lewis announced on Wednesday that he has committed to a different school. And not just any school — he’s going to play for Nick Saban at Alabama.

Westgate star Danny Lewis Jr. is headed to Tuscaloosa! The TE from New Iberia signs with Alabama. @KLFY pic.twitter.com/7leDUx4Bd4 — Madeline Adams (@MadelineAdamsTV) February 2, 2022

That has to sting, but Kelly had better get used to losing to Saban on the recruiting trail. The 60-year-old obviously thinks his lighthearted dancing videos (of which there are now several) will help him relate to recruits. He can’t compete with Saban’s track record and trophy case, however. That is always going to be a huge factor, even if Kelly tries his best to act like a local.