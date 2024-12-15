 Skip to main content
Referee goes viral for salute to veterans during Cricket Celebration Bowl

December 15, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Referee Rory Bernard pays tribute to veterans with a salute

A college football official went viral on Saturday for his unexpected tribute to the United States military.

Rory Bernard was one of the referees for Saturday’s Cricket Celebration Bowl between Jackson State and South Carolina State at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The FCS contest took place just before the annual Army-Navy game kicked off, and Bernard took the opportunity to pay homage to U.S. military veterans while announcing the first penalty of the afternoon.

“I’d like to salute our military veterans,” Bernard said before announcing the personal foul.

The call was a big one, as it nullified a kick return touchdown from Jackson State. The Tigers still went on to win the game 28-7.

Fans booed the call from Bernard, but some cheers could be heard when he did his salute. The classy gesture from the official was well received, and for good reason.

