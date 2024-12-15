Referee goes viral for salute to veterans during Cricket Celebration Bowl

A college football official went viral on Saturday for his unexpected tribute to the United States military.

Rory Bernard was one of the referees for Saturday’s Cricket Celebration Bowl between Jackson State and South Carolina State at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The FCS contest took place just before the annual Army-Navy game kicked off, and Bernard took the opportunity to pay homage to U.S. military veterans while announcing the first penalty of the afternoon.

“I’d like to salute our military veterans,” Bernard said before announcing the personal foul.

The referee gave a salute to military veterans before making the penalty call pic.twitter.com/BjOVuxSknK — ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2024

The call was a big one, as it nullified a kick return touchdown from Jackson State. The Tigers still went on to win the game 28-7.

Fans booed the call from Bernard, but some cheers could be heard when he did his salute. The classy gesture from the official was well received, and for good reason.