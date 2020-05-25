Reggie Bush rips ESPN for ‘bogus’ headline about paying college athletes

Reggie Bush is rather bizarrely ripping ESPN for how its website presented a story about him.

Bush spoke to Playboy and shared his concerns that paying college athletes could have negative ramifications if those athletes do not have proper financial guidance. It was picked up by numerous sites, including ESPN.

Bush, however, was not happy with ESPN’s presentation of the story, and demanded that they take it down.

Dear @espn Please take this story down, I did not speak to you, I never gave you approval to write this story, this is not what I said nor the context I said it in, and your trying to use my name with this bogus headline for clickbait. Let’s not allow this to happen again… pic.twitter.com/GDHYUpPfAs — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) May 25, 2020

The former running back doesn’t quite seem to understand how this works. ESPN does not need Bush’s approval to write the story. Bush gave an interview to another outlet, and ESPN published his comments while crediting that outlet. Bush may have a point about the context, but his quote is presented in full within the story.

Bush’s full comments are well worth a read. They’re interesting and nuanced, which is why they became a story on ESPN and elsewhere. It seems that the former USC star simply doesn’t get how aggregating works.