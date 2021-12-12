Report: 1 notable coach turned down Oregon job

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was apparently not the first choice for the vacant Oregon head coaching job. Instead, the school’s top choice actually turned down the opportunity.

Cal coach Justin Wilcox was offered the Oregon job on Friday but rejected it, according to John Canzano of The Oregonian. Wilcox was the preferred choice of Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, and the school had even planned an elaborate marketing campaign to celebrate the homecoming of the Eugene native.

Oregon even made a second last-ditch attempt to hire Wilcox on Saturday, but his decision was the same. At that point, Oregon turned to Lanning, who eagerly took the opportunity.

Wilcox’s decision to stay put at Cal might come as a surprise to Oregon. Wilcox played his college football at Oregon, and his family has deep ties to the school. Ultimately, he decided the opportunity was not right for him at this time.

Wilcox has gone 26-28 in five seasons at Cal, leading the school to two bowl game appearances during his tenure.

Photo: Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; California Bears head coach Justin Wilcox speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports