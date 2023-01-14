Report shares how Ole Miss landed Alabama DC Pete Golding

After working alongside Nick Saban for five years at Alabama, including the last four as defensive coordinator, Pete Golding is leaving for greener pastures.

It was revealed on Friday that Golding would replace Chris Partridge as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. Those close to Golding say his decision to leave Alabama was his own and in the best interest of his family, and that he was not forced out.

But how did Lane Kiffin steal one of the country’s better defensive coordinators from Alabama, who had offered him a raise? By simply offering him a little more, reports Football Scoop.

After a week of pursuing Golding, Kiffin and Ole Miss stepped up to the plate and offered a three-year deal worth more than $2 million per season. That was slightly above the $2 million that Saban is rumored to have offered him to stay.

Although Saban and Kiffin clearly view Golding as a top-end coordinator, Crimson Tide fans seem to be thrilled by his departure. Much of their criticism seems centered around the team’s tackling issues, penalties, and inconsistent run defense. But it also ignores the reality that Alabama finished the 2022 season with the fifth-best defensive efficiency in the NCAA, which is made more impressive given their lacking personnel.

Meanwhile, at Ole Miss, Golding will be Kiffin’s third different defensive coordinator in three years.