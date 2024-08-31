Reporter shares great story about Nick Saban’s late mother

Nick Saban’s mother Mary Pasko has died at the age of 92, and a reporter shared a great story about her.

An obituary for Pasko was published online Thursday. The news led college football Brett McMurphy to reshare a great story about the woman.

According to the story, the late Pasko once called during an Alabama practice in 2013 and demanded her son be put on the phone to talk with her. Saban, who had been Alabama’s coach since 2007, never took phone calls during practice, but he did that time — he couldn’t turn down his mother.

And what do you think his mother wanted?

Pasko was ready to gloat to her son that she had made a hole-in-one in golf while he had yet to accomplish the feat.

Nick Saban’s 92-year-old mother Mary passed away. Last year, Saban shared w/me this hysterical story when she called, demanding to talk to him – during a Bama practice pic.twitter.com/hmVeQNGqKv — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 30, 2024

That is fantastic.

Is there any question where Saban gets his competitive side from? And for the record, the former coach was able to pick a few holes-in-one in the years since then.