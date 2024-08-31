 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 30, 2024

Reporter shares great story about Nick Saban’s late mother

August 30, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Nick Saban in a suit

Oct 21, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban does his traditional walk around at Bryant-Denny Stadium before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban’s mother Mary Pasko has died at the age of 92, and a reporter shared a great story about her.

An obituary for Pasko was published online Thursday. The news led college football Brett McMurphy to reshare a great story about the woman.

According to the story, the late Pasko once called during an Alabama practice in 2013 and demanded her son be put on the phone to talk with her. Saban, who had been Alabama’s coach since 2007, never took phone calls during practice, but he did that time — he couldn’t turn down his mother.

And what do you think his mother wanted?

Pasko was ready to gloat to her son that she had made a hole-in-one in golf while he had yet to accomplish the feat.

That is fantastic.

Is there any question where Saban gets his competitive side from? And for the record, the former coach was able to pick a few holes-in-one in the years since then.

Article Tags

Mary PaskoNick Saban
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus