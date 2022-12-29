Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy

A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy.

Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six games.

After the bowl game, Marshall Scott of Pistols Guys asked Gundy whether he anticipated making any staff changes. Gundy took offense to the question and took am at Scott for asking it.

The ending of Mike Gundy’s press conference got extra frosty when he was asked about the potential of making any staff changes.

“Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?” Gundy asked.

When Scott said no in response, Gundy said, “then why would you ask?”

Gundy then threatened to cut Scott’s media access.

“Well I might have to cut you out. Don’t be an a–,” he said (censored by Larry Brown Sports). “Those are peoples’ lives. Those are peoples’ families. Don’t mess with peoples’ families. Let’s do this the right way. … It’s not fair to peoples’ families, man.

“I’m not mad about the game; I just don’t like ignorance.”

After the video made the rounds on Tuesday night and Wednesday, Scott decided to address matters.

“Hey everyone,

“By now you might’ve seen an exchange I had with Mike Gundy yesterday. I understand his unwillingness to speak on the topic, and I hope, in time, he understands I was just trying to do my job in asking the question.

“I’ve had time to reflect on the exchange, and, while I think it was a fair question, I wonder if it was the correct time or place. That’s something I need to ponder more about.

“I’ll continue to learn through this. Thanks for following along this season,” Scott said in his statement.

Gundy was asked a fair and reasonable question. All he had to say was “that’s not something we’re going to discuss now” or “I’ll be happy to talk about the game.”

While the reporter’s question may have lacked tact, Gundy went overboard by personally insulting the reporter. You would think someone who’s a man and 55 would be able to handle a question like that better.