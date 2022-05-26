Ex-Heisman Trophy winner officially changes his name

Ricky Williams is having his Metta World Peace moment.

Williams has officially changed his last name from Williams to “Miron,” which is his wife Linnea’s last name. He is now Errick Miron (his full first name remains the same).

Williams appeared on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” last week and said he made the move a year and a half ago after giving it some thought.

“Something I’ve been thinking about and talking about, and I finally went through the steps. I went to the social security office with my marriage certificate, and I went through the process. It was quick and easy, and it felt meaningful. Really meaningful,” Ricky said via The Miami Herald.

Williams said he felt badly that his wife gets overshadowed when she is with him because he is a former Heisman Trophy winner/famous ex-running back. His wife is an accomplished lawyer who does not receive the same recognition, so he thought changing his last name to hers could help achieve some balance.

Williams also said that his previous last name isn’t really his anyway.

“It’s one of those family secrets,” he said. “My grandma, obviously, back then you don’t say anything. And so Williams was her husband’s name, but wasn’t my dad’s father. So Williams is not even really my last name. And if you go back far enough, it’s idea of it is a slave name, so I think of what is even the purpose of a last name. And I find more meaning in this last name than Williams.”

Williams, 45, played in the NFL for 11 seasons. He led the NFL in rushing in 2002 and made the Pro Bowl that season. Whether it was refusing to take his helmet off for interviews or retiring mid-career to travel the world, Williams has always done things differently. That remains the case even in retirement.