Rob Ryan goes viral for his outrageous USC press conference

The USC Trojans introduced new assistant coach Rob Ryan to the media on Wednesday, and Ryan certainly made it a memorable experience.

Ryan was in top form when addressing the media and went viral on social media for his over-the-top press conference. In one segment, he went off on an extended tangent about coaching former USC linebacker Kaluka Maiava, the uncle of current Trojans QB Jayden Maiava, when both were with the Cleveland Browns in the NFL. As Ryan retells it, he hated Maiava initially, but namedropping Maiava eventually helped Ryan get access to a rental car while vacationing in Hawaii.

Enjoy 2 minutes of an absolutely unhinged Rob Ryan pic.twitter.com/m2fCbHAVa9 — The Trojan Blade (@TheTrojanBlade) February 5, 2025

At one point, Ryan also said USC co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson is essentially USC’s new Pete Carroll, and compared defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to a young Mike Tomlin.

The overwhelming sentiment among those who saw the press conference was that players were going to love Ryan. Some even joked that he should have been hired as head coach to replace Lincoln Riley.

USC should’ve hired Rob Ryan as head coach, tbh. This is incredible 😂 pic.twitter.com/PsmM18M314 — Jack Crosby (@Jack_Crosby14) February 5, 2025

This was all I needed to hear. And I would die for this man, Rob Ryan. “I want to win a National Championship, so I chose USC.” pic.twitter.com/lzvtNAHmXB — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) February 5, 2025

My first impression talking with Rob Ryan—he is going to kill it at #USC pic.twitter.com/jRUxs4A0lh — Marc Kulkin (@MarcKulkin) February 5, 2025

Experienced my first Rob Ryan press conference today. I will never forget it. https://t.co/bNs6PnaxyP — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) February 5, 2025

This is, of course, classic Rob Ryan. The personality is part of the package, and he is not shy about airing his opinions. There is no doubt he will bring a different dynamic to the USC staff, whether it is successful or not.

Lincoln Riley is facing a big season at USC, as he has failed to deliver the expected results three seasons into his tenure. If he was trying to add a jolt of energy by bringing in Ryan, he has almost certainly succeeded.