Former All-Pro WR shares racist criticism of Clemson

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Roddy White was one of many people who expressed criticism of Clemson’s football team on Saturday, but his commentary was unique due to its racist nature.

White, who made four Pro Bowls in the NFL, ripped Clemson for having too many “white dudes on the field” on offense. The comments came while seeing the Tigers get hammered 34-3 in a loss to Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday.

“Clemson got way to (sic) many white dudes on the field on offense this ain’t them. U (sic) mean to tell me u (sic) only got one black dude out there making plays that’s a recruiting problem,” White wrote on X.

Clemson got way to many white dudes on the field on offense this ain’t them. U mean to tell me u only got one black dude out there making plays that’s a recruiting problem — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) August 31, 2024

That’s as racist as it gets as White is flat-out saying white offensive football players aren’t as good as players of other skin colors. But White isn’t alone in thinking that Clemson is having lots of problems.

The Tigers were toe-to-toe with Alabama as the best teams in college football for a good stretch from 2015-2019 when they had Deshaun Watson and then Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. They’ve fallen off since then and went 10-3 in 2021, 11-3 in 2022 and 9-4 last season.

Losing so badly to Georgia makes it clear that Clemson is no longer in the top tier of college football programs. Maybe it’s not the skin color of the players that’s the problem for Clemson, so much as it is Dabo Swinney’s approach to the transfer portal.

As for White, he played college football at Alabama-Birmingham from 2001-2004 before becoming a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2005. He then had an 11-year career with Atlanta that included a 4-year stretch where he made four Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro once.