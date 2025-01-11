Ryan Day had terrific quote after Jack Sawyer sealed Ohio State win

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was beaming with pride Friday after his star edge rusher Jack Sawyer came up big against Texas.

Sawyer made the huge defensive play that sealed Ohio State’s 28-14 win over Texas in their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Sawyer forced a fumble and scooped it up for an 83-yard touchdown return with just over two minutes left in the contest (video here).

Day could not have sounded more proud of Sawyer during the coach’s postgame interview.

“I can’t say enough about Jack Sawyer. He’s a guy who loves being a Buckeye. He loves his teammates. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s a captain. He’s everything that we could possibly ask for in a captain,” said Day.

“To make a play like that in that moment. We talked about it before the game. If you want to leave a legacy behind, you become a legend. He just became a legend at Ohio State.”

Sawyer’s heroics punched Ohio State’s ticket to the CFP national champion game against Notre Dame. But whether or not the Buckeyes win it all, Sawyer already managed to get himself immortalized in Ohio State football history.

Sawyer recorded three tackles, broke up a pass, and came up with his lone sack of the night when his team needed it most.

Coach Day wasn’t the only one who showed Sawyer some major love. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard shared a fiery moment with Sawyer that went viral on social media right after the senior pass rusher made the game-ending play.