Will Howard’s fiery sideline moment with Jack Sawyer goes viral

Nobody was more pumped Friday than Ohio State quarterback Will Howard after defensive end Jack Sawyer made a play that completely changed this year’s College Football Playoff.

Ohio State was holding onto a 21-14 lead over Texas with just over two minutes left in their CFP semifinal matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Longhorns had 1st-and-goal at the Buckeyes’ 1-yard line and looked poised to tie the game.

But Ohio State’s defense held firm. The Buckeyes stuffed a first-down rushing attempt then pushed the Longhorns back to the 8-yard line on second down. An incomplete pass thrown by Texas QB Quinn Ewers on third down set up a huge fourth down for both sides.

The moment was set up perfectly for Sawyer. The Ohio State pass rusher beat his man on the edge to sack Ewers and force a fumble. In an instant, a potential game-tying play for Texas turned into a 83-yard scoop-and-score for Sawyer.

Howard and Sawyer shared an incredible moment on the bench after the play. Howard was seen screaming at Sawyer with intense passion. Without context, the scene looked like the two were having an intense disagreement. But Howard was just that fired up after Sawyer sealed Ohio State’s spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship opposite Notre Dame.

Will Howard was FIRED UP after Jack Sawyer's defensive TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/kv1QR6fTu8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2025

Howard went 24/33 for 289 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the victory. Sawyer recorded three tackles, a sack, and one of the most memorable plays in Ohio State football history.