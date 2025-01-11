 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 10, 2025

Ohio State seals Orange Bowl win on crazy play by Jack Sawyer

January 10, 2025
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

College Football Playoff 2024Jack SawyerOhio State Football

Jack Sawyer tackles Quinn Ewers

The Ohio State Buckeyes sealed their 28-14 win in the Orange Bowl over the Texas Longhorns on Friday night at the Cotton Bowl on a wild play by Jack Sawyer.

Texas was down 21-14 and had set themselves up for a 1st-and-goal at the Buckeyes 2-yard line with four minutes left. They got pushed back to the 8 after losing seven yards on a running play by Quintrevion Wisner. Quinn Ewers had his 3rd-and-goal pass get deflected. Then on 4th-and-goal, Ewers had the ball stripped from him by Sawyer, who picked up the ball and returned it 83 yards for a game-sealing touchdown.

Sawyer took endless heat from the fans after his Buckeyes lost to Michigan. The senior leader was so upset that he ripped a Michigan flag off a pole after the game. While Buckeyes fans could point the finger at him and tell him he didn’t do enough against Michigan, now they will remember him for his game-sealing play against Texas.

The Buckeyes have now advanced to the national championship against Notre Dame on Monday, January 20.