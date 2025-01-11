Ohio State seals Orange Bowl win on crazy play by Jack Sawyer

The Ohio State Buckeyes sealed their 28-14 win in the Orange Bowl over the Texas Longhorns on Friday night at the Cotton Bowl on a wild play by Jack Sawyer.

Texas was down 21-14 and had set themselves up for a 1st-and-goal at the Buckeyes 2-yard line with four minutes left. They got pushed back to the 8 after losing seven yards on a running play by Quintrevion Wisner. Quinn Ewers had his 3rd-and-goal pass get deflected. Then on 4th-and-goal, Ewers had the ball stripped from him by Sawyer, who picked up the ball and returned it 83 yards for a game-sealing touchdown.

Jack Sawyer AN ABSOLUTE LEGEND!!!pic.twitter.com/AOIXuxAQv4 — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) January 11, 2025

Sawyer took endless heat from the fans after his Buckeyes lost to Michigan. The senior leader was so upset that he ripped a Michigan flag off a pole after the game. While Buckeyes fans could point the finger at him and tell him he didn’t do enough against Michigan, now they will remember him for his game-sealing play against Texas.

The Buckeyes have now advanced to the national championship against Notre Dame on Monday, January 20.