Ryan Day trolled by Michigan fans ahead of playoff game

After finally vanquishing Ohio State, Michigan fans are still living it up ahead of Friday’s College Football Playoff semi-final.

At least one Michigan fan took aim at Buckeyes coach Ryan Day ahead of Friday’s playoff game. ESPN cameras caught a great sign on site at Miami saying that Day is “still on third.”

The sign is a reference to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s quote about Day following the Wolverines’ huge win. Harbaugh appeared to be suggesting that Day’s success at Ohio State was inherited and unearned.

The Harbaugh quote proved so popular that at least one other coach has had a little fun with it since. Expect Michigan fans to keep making reference to it for years to come, at least as long as they’re remaining successful.