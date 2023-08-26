 Skip to main content
Sam Hartman debuts necklace made from his own removed rib

August 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Sam Hartman practicing with Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman during Notre Dame Fall Camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana. © John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman has been promising for some time that he was getting a necklace made out of the portion of the rib he had removed in a medical procedure. On Saturday, he officially followed through.

The Notre Dame football team’s X account made a point of showing off Hartman’s new jewelry prior to Saturday’s opening game against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. Sure enough, Hartman rather proudly wore the necklace, which features multiple pieces of the rib he had removed roughly a year ago.

Hartman reaffirmed back in July that this was in the plans, and his own mother did the work to make it. He was, in fact, not kidding.

Hartman is entering his first season at Notre Dame after transferring from Wake Forest during the offseason. The new Fighting Irish starter passed for 77 touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Demon Deacons.

