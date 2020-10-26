Scott Frost not bothered by Ryan Day, Ohio State running up score

Ohio State’s blowout win over Nebraska on Saturday could have looked less lopsided if not for a meaningless touchdown that was scored with less than a minute left, but Huskers head coach Scott Frost was not offended.

Ohio State was up 45-17 with under three minutes left and took over at the Nebraska 40. They ran the ball five straight times and got down to the two. Rather than take a knee, freshman quarterback Jack Miller III ran a ball in for the touchdown with 18 seconds left.

After the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day apologized for scoring and tried to offer an explanation for why the Buckeyes didn’t take a knee. Frost was asked about the apology on Monday and said the touchdown did not bother him.

Frost was asked about Ryan Day apologizing for that last touchdown late in the game, said he had no issue. "If we want the score to be different we need to play better. That's the bottom line." #Huskers — Derek Peterson (@DrPeteyHV) October 26, 2020

Frost and Day bonded before the season over their desire to have Big Ten football amid the coronavirus pandemic. Frost went out of his way to praise Ohio State and said he will be rooting for the Buckeyes anytime they’re not playing Nebraska. Apparently the late touchdown did not change any of that.