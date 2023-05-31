 Skip to main content
SEC commissioner answer whether he has plans to expand league

May 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Greg Sankey at a press conference

July 15, 2019; Birmingham, AL, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency-Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC recently added prominent programs Texas and Oklahoma to their conference and will be expanding from 14 schools to 16. The Big Ten responded by adding UCLA and USC. The Big 12 could be looking to expand too.

Does the SEC have plans to expand even more? Greg Sankey says no.

The SEC commissioner spoke with reporters on Tuesday at the SEC Spring Meetings. He was asked if the conference had plans to add new schools.

Sankey indicated that’s not something the conference is actively pursuing.

The conference would only add schools if that would add a worthwhile amount of revenue. Texas and Oklahoma can help the conference’s bottom line considering their fanbases, prestige and popularity. Few other programs out there can benefit the SEC, so there does not seem to be a big reason to grow.

But if things begin to change, you better believe the SEC would be ready to pounce. Getting an offer to join the conference would be a huge financial boon for any school thanks to the annual payouts to member schools that the SEC provides.

