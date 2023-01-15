 Skip to main content
Did SEC commissioner take sly jab at Kevin Warren?

January 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Greg Sankey at a press conference

July 15, 2019; Birmingham, AL, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency-Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Did SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey take a sly jab at Kevin Warren on Saturday? That’s what some believe.

Sankey spoke Saturday at an event in Athens to celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs on winning back-to-back national championships in college football.

“We need leaders today in college football and college sports. Not leaders who make a stop to build a resume and go on to something else, but those who understand the problems ahead are real and demand our attention,” Sankey said.

That doesn’t sound like much on the surface, but you have to look deeper than that.

Sankey became the SEC commissioner in 2015 after Mike Slive retired. He has continued to position the SEC as the strongest sports conference in the NCAA. Their big competition in college football has come from the Big Ten. Warren was the Big Ten’s commissioner for just three years before leaving to take a president and CEO job with the Chicago Bears.

Sankey seems dedicated to the success of the SEC and college sports. Warren is back working in the NFL after a pit stop with the Big Ten.

