Second UNLV player reveals why he quit on team

UNLV starting quarterback Matthew Sluka was not the only player to announce this week that he is leaving the team, but the two situations are apparently not related.

Sluka revealed in a statement on Wednesday that he will not play for UNLV for the remainder of the season to maintain his redshirt eligibility. The senior said the decision was the result of UNLV not following through on an NIL commitment that was made to him when he transferred to Las Vegas from FCS school Holy Cross prior to the season.

Not long after Sluka shared his decision, junior running back Michael Allen made a similar announcement about himself.

“After 3 games, I have decided to utilize my redshirt & enter the portal at the end of the season as a RS JR,” Allen wrote on X. “I’m grateful for UNLV & wish them nothing but success. Expectations for opportunities unfortunately were not met & I am excited to continue my football career.”

After 3 games, I have decided to utilize my redshirt & enter the portal at the end of the season as a RS JR. I'm grateful for UNLV & wish them nothing but success. Expectations for opportunities unfortunately were not met & I am excited to continue my football career.

Given the situation with Sluka, there was a lot of speculation that Allen also had some sort of NIL issue with UNLV. He said in a follow-up post that his decision had nothing to do with money.

“My decision has no ties to NIL agreements. This is due to on-field opportunities. I did not receive a dime from any UNLV collective,” Allen wrote.

My decision has no ties to NIL agreements. This is due to on-field opportunities. I did not receive a dime from any UNLV collective.

Allen transferred to UNLV from NC State during the offseason. He had an impressive 105 yards on 18 carries in the first two games of the season but only had 1 rush for 3 yards in the Rebels’ most recent game, which was a 23-20 win over Kansas.

UNLV has said they never broke any promise to Sluka, so there are two sides to that story. Whatever the case, the decisions from both Sluka and Allen are a reminder of how much college athletics have changed in recent years.