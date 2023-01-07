1 SEC coach getting major raise

One SEC coach has worked his way to a major raise after a successful eight-win season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are giving coach Shane Beamer a significant pay rise, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Beamer’s salary is set to rise by nearly $4 million, going all the way up to roughly $6.5 million annually.

Shane Beamer, who led @GamecockFB to an 8-win season including wins over Top-10 foes Tennessee and Clemson, is set to receive a huge raise. Sources tell ESPN he will go from $2.75 million to the $6.5 million range annually in average salary. Board meeting Friday to approve deal. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 6, 2023

The Gamecocks were a big thorn in the side of several teams this year. Their wins over Tennessee and Clemson effectively derailed each team’s College Football Playoff aspirations and helped South Carolina to its first eight-win season since 2017.

Beamer is rather fond of using old quotes and takes as motivation, as he did this year as well. He certainly has the faith and backing of administrators at South Carolina.