 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 7, 2023

1 SEC coach getting major raise

January 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer saw his team fall behind early on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
Kns Tennessee South Carolina Football Bp

One SEC coach has worked his way to a major raise after a successful eight-win season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are giving coach Shane Beamer a significant pay rise, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Beamer’s salary is set to rise by nearly $4 million, going all the way up to roughly $6.5 million annually.

The Gamecocks were a big thorn in the side of several teams this year. Their wins over Tennessee and Clemson effectively derailed each team’s College Football Playoff aspirations and helped South Carolina to its first eight-win season since 2017.

Beamer is rather fond of using old quotes and takes as motivation, as he did this year as well. He certainly has the faith and backing of administrators at South Carolina.

Article Tags

Shane BeamerSouth Carolina Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus