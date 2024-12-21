Shane Gillis made Nick Saban so mad on ESPN ‘GameDay’ set

ESPN arranged for Shane Gillis to be a part of their “GameDay” crew on Friday night ahead of the Notre Dame-Indiana College Football Playoff game in South Bend, Indiana, and Gillis did not let anyone down.

Gillis, who is a popular actor and comedian, came on the set wearing Notre Dame gear. A former college football player himself, Gillis cracked some jokes about NIL and how it has evened the playing field.

“There’s some parity. Now that everybody can pay their players, Notre Dame has a shot. It’s not just the SEC, it’s not Coach Saban,” Gillis joked.

“Now that everybody can pay their players Notre Dame has a shot. Not just the SEC and Coach Saban.” – Shane Gillis on Gameday 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vPwu2Khunn — Karter Baughan (@karterb8) December 21, 2024

Then while appearing on the field at Notre Dame Stadium, Gillis went right after Saban himself. Pat McAfee had instigated by saying Gillis had previously said Alabama cheated. Saban didn’t like that, but Gillis didn’t care. Gillis zinged Saban as “Alabama Jones,” which was a joke about the former Alabama coach’s hat resembling something Indiana Jones would wear.

Seeing how mad Shane Gillis just made Nick Saban — while Nick was wearing that hat — is the peak of comedy pic.twitter.com/UUNugCHyAm — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) December 21, 2024

Fans recognized just how mad Gillis had made Saban and were loving it.

Nick Saban listening to Shane Gillis pic.twitter.com/Zq7A7HEZlf — Bustin Thomas (@bustin_thomas) December 21, 2024

Nick Saban the next time he sees Shane Gillis pic.twitter.com/BAA2UwDP4a — Holland Beck (@hollaa_backk) December 21, 2024

tell me WHY Shane Gillis just called saban "Alabama Jones" 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Uhitgke7qr — ditka (@GDitka) December 21, 2024

If ESPN wanted Shane Gillis to come in and stir things up while being humorous, they got exactly what they asked for. Gillis executed the game plan to perfection.