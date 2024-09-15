 Skip to main content
Shedeur Sanders had disrespectful move for opponent after win

September 15, 2024
by Larry Brown
Shedeur Sanders points his finger

Shedeur Sanders did not have the best display of sportsmanship after leading Colorado to a 28-9 win over rival Colorado State on Saturday.

Sanders went 36/49 for 310 yards and 4 touchdown passes in the Buffaloes’ victory over the Rams at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. After leading his team to the win, Sanders decided it was time to start crowing.

Sanders was shown on video refusing to shake the hand of Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi while lecturing his opponent on trash talking.

Sanders pointed out that he knew Fowler-Nicolosi had talked trash, which left Sanders not wanting to shake hands afterwards.

Though Fowler-Nicolosi wasn’t exactly the definition of classy leading up to the game, he still was willing to shake the hand of his opponent after the game. Sanders could have risen up and been the bigger person and put aside everything, but he declined to do so, which is a petty move.

