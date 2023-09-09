Matt Rhule had classy gesture for Deion Sanders

Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Cornhuskers were no match for Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, but Rhule at least maintained some good sportsmanship.

Sanders’ Buffaloes won Saturday’s game between the teams 36-14 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. This was Colorado’s first home game of the season, so the fans eagerly rushed the field after the win.

Rhule knew that the fans would likely be celebrating the victory. He also knows that Sanders has some mobility issues due to having two toes amputated. So Rhule took action with one second left in the game to ensure he congratulating Sanders on the win.

Rhule walked across the field to meet Sanders. He gave the opposing head coach a hug and shared a message with Sanders. Sanders appeared to appreciate whatever Rhule said.

#Nebraska coach Matt Rhule runs over to shake the hand of #Prime as fans rush the field because HC Sanders had 2 toes amputated and cannot move as quickly. #primetime #ColoradoVsNebraska pic.twitter.com/Bb5Of4BjQv — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) September 9, 2023

Rhule is now 0-2 to start his Nebraska tenure, while Sanders is 2-0. Sanders is doing a lot to quiet the doubters. In April, many thought that Rhule was one of those doubters based on something he said.