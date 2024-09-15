Shedeur Sanders sends stern message with press conference stunt

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Saturday had a clear message for his critics after his team’s win over Colorado State.

Sanders and the Buffaloes dissected their in-state rivals in a 28-9 rout at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.

The result came after a disappointing Colorado loss to Nebraska the previous week. After that game, Sanders caught flak for seemingly throwing his offensive line under the bus. The Buffaloes QB was sacked 6.0 times against the Cornhuskers in a 28-10 defeat.

After a poor performance last week, Colorado’s offensive line stepped up against Colorado State as Sanders was sacked just once.

When Sanders and Travis Hunter came out for their postgame press conference, Colorado’s offensive line was standing right behind them in a show of solidarity.

Sanders was asked about his offensive line’s performance after the game. He praised his O-line before calling out his critics for trying to turn his teammates against him.

“It was a change in everything,” said Sanders. “We all got together and understood that we’ve got to do it. … Whenever everybody is trying to push each other against each other, flip words and everything like that, together we all stayed as a family and won. … You can’t put us against each other.”

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and the entire offensive line. Leadership. pic.twitter.com/pSPlgAKs9i — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) September 15, 2024

Sanders put on a show against Colorado State, going 36/49 for 310 yards with 4 touchdowns in the victory. He completed 13 passes to Hunter, who tallied 100 yards with 2 touchdowns.