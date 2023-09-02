SMU coach Rhett Lashlee takes jab at rival TCU

SMU was among three programs that joined the expanding ACC on Friday. The Mustangs’ official switch from the AAC to the ACC will come on July 1, 2024.

“This is a transformational day for SMU. Becoming a member of the ACC will positively impact all aspects of the collegiate experience on the Hilltop and will raise SMU’s profile on a national level,” SMU president R. Gerald Turner said, via CNN.

With SMU now headed to the ACC, their head coach, Rhett Lashlee, couldn’t resist taking a shot at their long-time rivals, TCU.

“We’re the only school in the DFW Metroplex that’s in a top-3 conference in the country starting next year,” Lashlee said, via Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone.

Lashlee’s comments came just hours after Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark made a bold statement of his own, calling the Big 12 the third-best conference.

“We are cemented at No. 3, and moving up,” Yormark said, via David Ubben of The Athletic.

Yormark didn’t appear to be taking a jab at anyone, but Lashlee most certainly was when he stated that the ACC was the third-best conference, behind the SEC and Big Ten, but ahead of the Big 12.

SMU will visit TCU on September 23.