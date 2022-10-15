Sonny Dykes flips out on referees

Sonny Dykes threw a fit and flipped out on the referees late in the first quarter of TCU’s game against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Dykes’ Horned Frogs were down 14-0 and driving. They had just passed for a first down and then got called for a false start. Dykes decided to make a substitution at running back, so the officials held the ball and prevented TCU from snapping it to allow Oklahoma State to make a defensive substitution.

The clock was running, so TCU called a timeout to stop it. Then Dykes went crazy on the refs and flipped out.

Sonny Dykes is… not happy 😬pic.twitter.com/AS3rsCEJZi — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 15, 2022

That was one angry man.

Defenses are allowed to make substitutions in response to the offense, but they have to be done promptly. Dykes may have been upset with how long the substitution was taking, and how much time had come off the play clock.

TCU was able to score its first touchdown of the game a few plays later to make it 14-7, so that might have made Dykes feel marginally better.