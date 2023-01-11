Spencer Rattler announces his NFL Draft decision

Spencer Rattler on Tuesday announced his decision about the 2023 season.

The South Carolina quarterback posted a video on social media to announce that he was returning to the Gamecocks for his senior season. The video began with a clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street” where the main character changes his mind and announces that he won’t be leaving his company.

Rattler transferred from Oklahoma to South Carolina for his junior season. He passed for 3,012 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading the Gamecocks to an 8-5 season that was highlighted by wins over Tennessee and Clemson in consecutive games.

Rattler’s return is big news for South Carolina, but it may say more about the quarterback’s draft prospects than his love of Columbia.

Rattler reportedly received an evaluation from the draft advisory committee that suggested he would likely be taken on the third day of the NFL Draft.

Have been told that Spencer Rattler and Juice Wells have each heard back from the college advisory committee, with evaluations suggesting both would be Day 3 NFL Draft picks. Expect decisions at any time. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) January 9, 2023

A third day draft projection means the player is not expected to be drafted until after the third round.

Based on this reported evaluation, returning to South Carolina with a chance to improve as a player and his draft stock was an easy choice.