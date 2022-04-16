Spencer Rattler has harsh comment about leaving Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler chose to leave Oklahoma for South Carolina earlier this offseason, and he recently offered a harsh comment about his former school.

Rattler was at Oklahoma from 2019-2021 but lost his spot as the Sooners’ starting quarterback to Caleb Williams. Rattler was booed at times by frustrated Oklahoma fans. Then, Lincoln Riley left the program to take the USC job. Williams followed Riley to USC, while Rattler left for South Carolina.

Rattler spoke with ESPN’s Chris Low for an interview and said he left a “toxic situation” behind when he ditched Norman for Columbia.

“A lot of guys don’t get another chance, to start over where they’re really wanted,” Rattler told ESPN. “I was just happy to get away from a toxic situation and get somewhere new.”

The situation was probably toxic for Rattler because he was benched, booed, and the coach left. A fresh start definitely seemed like a good thing for him.

Rattler told Low he felt comfortable with South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, who previously was a Sooners assistant. The quarterback also said he clicked with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.

Rattler entered college as a 5-star recruit but has not lived up to the billing so far. He has passed for 4,595 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his career.