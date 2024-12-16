Former Red Sox champion pitcher making comeback bid with new team in AL

Some six years after reaching the mountaintop with the Boston Red Sox, one veteran left-hander continues to try his luck.

Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports this week that pitcher Drew Pomeranz, a former starter-turned-reliever, has signed with the Seattle Mariners. Pomeranz is reportedly getting a minor-league deal from Seattle.

Now 36 years old, Pomeranz has 11 years of MLB experience with six different teams. He was an All-Star for the Boston Red Sox in 2016 and then went on to get a ring with them in 2018 as a member of their World Series-winning roster (though Pomeranz did not actually pitch in the postseason).

That seems like ancient history at this point though as Pomeranz has not pitched in the big leagues since the 2021 season with the San Diego Padres. Hampered by two separate elbow surgeries in 2022 and 2023, Pomeranz spent last season on minor-league deals with the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants. Though he only managed to make eight Triple-A appearances for the Dodgers (posting a 6.00 ERA), Pomeranz will now be getting another comeback opportunity with the Mariners, a team that may soon be very active on the trade market too.