Stanford put trees in stands for ‘home tree advantage’

Stanford got creative when creating a home field environment for Saturday’s game against Colorado.

Stanford is nicknamed the Cardinal (for the color), but their unofficial mascot is a tree. California is not currently allowing fans at sporting events, so Stanford decided to do something else.

They put some potted trees around Stanford Stadium.

No fans are allowed at Stanford’s stadium so they put over 400 trees in their seats instead (via @KC_Hahey) pic.twitter.com/xapvx92vTT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2020

That’s pretty humorous.

The trees did not help too much at least early on. Stanford fell behind 28-9 in the third quarter before starting to close the gap. Still, we appreciate the humorous gesture, which is nothing new in Palo Alto. There’s always something cheeky going on there.