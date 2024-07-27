Steve Sarkisian announces unfortunate personal news

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed some unfortunate news on Friday night, sharing word that he and his wife, Loreal, have jointly filed for divorce.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Sarkisian noted that professional commitments had strained their marriage and ultimately led to this parting of ways.

“After many heartfelt conversations, we have decided to amicably part ways and jointly file for divorce,” the statement read. “We aim to remain the best of friends and are incredibly grateful for the love and support we have shared throughout our journey together.

“Our commitments to our respective careers made it difficult to prioritize time for each other and this step will provide us with the necessary time and space professionally while continuing to support each other personally.

“While we appreciate all the love and encouragement we have received, we kindly ask for your understanding and privacy during this transition as we embark on this new chapter in our lives.”

On her personal Instagram page, Loreal, a wardrobe stylist and philanthropist who also ran track at North Carolina A&T and served as a USC assistant coach, shared the same joint message.

The couple married in 2020 when Sarkisian held the role of offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama. He had credited Loreal with getting his career back on solid ground after a high-profile firing from USC in 2015.

Sarkisian, 50, has two daughters with his first wife, Stephanie.