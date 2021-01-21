Bill O’Brien officially joins Alabama as offensive coordinator

Bill O’Brien has officially landed on his feet at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide confirmed the hiring of O’Brien as the team’s new offensive coordinator on Thursday. He replaces Steve Sarkisian, who left to become head coach at Texas.

“We are pleased and happy to be able to add Bill O’Brien to our coaching staff,” coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience as both an offensive coordinator and head coach in the NFL and college. Bill is one of the brightest offensive minds in football, an outstanding teacher and excellent recruiter. He will strengthen our coaching staff and give our players the best possible chance to be successful.”

The long-rumored move is a great get for Alabama considering O’Brien’s credentials. He went 52-48 as coach of the Texans with four playoff appearances. Things unraveled for him when he proved inept as general manager, and he also fell out with many of his players. His role as an Alabama assistant will more or less negate those concerns, as he won’t really be in position to fail similarly again.