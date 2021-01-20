Doug Marrone joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama

Doug Marrone was fired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this month, but he has already landed a respectable college gig.

Marrone has reached an agreement to become the offensive line coach at Alabama, according Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Marrone has been an offensive line coach for several college programs, most notably Georgia and Tennessee two decades ago. The 56-year-old will replace Kyle Flood, who left Alabama to become offensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian at Texas.

Nick Saban has hired a number of high-profile assistants to work on his staff at Alabama, and Marrone is the latest. Several coaches have revived their careers by working under Saban. Another former NFL head coach could take an even more prominent role than Marrone’s on Saban’s staff.

Marrone went 23-43 as the head coach at Jacksonville. He led the team to the AFC Championship Game in 2017.