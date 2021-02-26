Steve Sarkisian, Texas land commitment from 2023 No. 1 running back

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have secured their first commitment for the Class of 2023.

Rueben Owens, who is in his sophomore year at El Campo High School in Texas, announced on Thursday that he has committed to the Longhorns. Owens said that part of his decision is attributed to how well he believes he fits in with Sark’s offense.

247 Sports ranks Owens as the No. 26 player nationally, No. 2 running back, and No. 1 player in Texas for 2023. Owens had 1,511 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns last season.

Securing a commitment from a player of his level could make it easier for more recruits to follow in the 2023 class. The Owens news comes just two weeks after Sark secured a commitment from a top 2022 quarterback.

Sark is off to a great start in recruiting. Now it’s up to him to win in the fall in order to convince the recruits to stick to their commitments.