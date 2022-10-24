Steve Sarkisian apologizes for what he did after Oklahoma State loss

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian apologized to Longhorns fans over one thing he did after Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns allowed 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Saturday in a 41-34 loss, prompting a frustrated Sarkisian to leave the field immediately instead of staying to sing The Eyes of Texas, the official school song. Most players followed Sarkisian’s lead and left the field, leaving only a handful behind to sing the song.

Sarkisian apologized for this on Monday, saying it would never happen again.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he'd like to apologize to Longhorn Nation for not signing The Eyes of Texas. Said he was upset with the way the game ended and walked off the field. Said the players followed his lead and that won't happen again. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 24, 2022

The song has been a sticking point at Texas in recent years. Former coach Tom Herman made singing it optional for players after its removal was included on a list of social justice demands. Sarkisian was firm in reversing this policy when he was hired as coach, which is part of what makes him look bad for snubbing the song Saturday.

The good news is that, while Texas is 5-3, they do look like they are improving under Sarkisian. That might blunt some of the criticism.