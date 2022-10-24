 Skip to main content
Monday, October 24, 2022

Steve Sarkisian apologizes for what he did after Oklahoma State loss

October 24, 2022
by Grey Papke
Steve Sarkisian in Texas gear

Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian apologized to Longhorns fans over one thing he did after Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns allowed 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Saturday in a 41-34 loss, prompting a frustrated Sarkisian to leave the field immediately instead of staying to sing The Eyes of Texas, the official school song. Most players followed Sarkisian’s lead and left the field, leaving only a handful behind to sing the song.

Sarkisian apologized for this on Monday, saying it would never happen again.

The song has been a sticking point at Texas in recent years. Former coach Tom Herman made singing it optional for players after its removal was included on a list of social justice demands. Sarkisian was firm in reversing this policy when he was hired as coach, which is part of what makes him look bad for snubbing the song Saturday.

The good news is that, while Texas is 5-3, they do look like they are improving under Sarkisian. That might blunt some of the criticism.

