Steve Sarkisian says Texas players will sing ‘Eyes of Texas’

Steve Sarkisian was introduced to Texas fans on Tuesday, a day after helping Alabama win the national championship.

Sark spoke with reporters and answered questions from the media. He said he hopes that Texas can restart its rivalry with Texas A&M, a rivalry that has not featured games recently. Texas’ AD does not seem to mind that.

But Sark also said that his players will sing “The Eyes of Texas” proudly.

Sark: "I know this much, The Eyes of Texas is our school song. We’re going to sing that song, we’re going to sing that proudly." Says that he knows there are tough discussions that need to happen. But, "That's our song and we're fired up to sing it." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) January 12, 2021

The Eyes of Texas is a subject that became touchy last season. The elimination of the song was on a list of social justice demands sent by some athletes to the school. The university said it was sticking with the song and tradition it represents. Ensuring his players would support and respect the song was likely a condition for Sark being hired.

Sarkisian has had two previous stints as a head coach – first at Washington, and then at USC. He has spent the last two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.