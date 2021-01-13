 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, January 12, 2021

Steve Sarkisian says Texas players will sing ‘Eyes of Texas’

January 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian was introduced to Texas fans on Tuesday, a day after helping Alabama win the national championship.

Sark spoke with reporters and answered questions from the media. He said he hopes that Texas can restart its rivalry with Texas A&M, a rivalry that has not featured games recently. Texas’ AD does not seem to mind that.

But Sark also said that his players will sing “The Eyes of Texas” proudly.

The Eyes of Texas is a subject that became touchy last season. The elimination of the song was on a list of social justice demands sent by some athletes to the school. The university said it was sticking with the song and tradition it represents. Ensuring his players would support and respect the song was likely a condition for Sark being hired.

Sarkisian has had two previous stints as a head coach – first at Washington, and then at USC. He has spent the last two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus