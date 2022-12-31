Steve Sarkisian captured on video going nuts on worker ahead of Alamo Bowl

Steve Sarkisian went absolutely nuts on a worker ahead of the Valero Alamo Bowl on Thursday.

A video shared by Texas reporter Anwar Richardson on Friday showed the Longhorns getting ready to run out onto the field for the bowl game in San Antonio, Texas. As Sarkisian was waiting with his players before taking the field, a worker wearing a headset puts his hand on the coach’s chest to hold Sarkisian back.

Sark then gave the worker a death stare and could be seen yelling at him and saying, “don’t f—ing touch me like that, motherf—er. Get your f—ing hands off me.”

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian with that “Get your hands off me, bro” energy before the Alamo Bowl pic.twitter.com/SkDfNcwPQW — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 30, 2022

Man, Sark went nuts on that guy. Where was that fire from Texas during the game? The Longhorns lost 27-20 to Washington to finish the season 8-5.

In 2023, Sarkisian will be entering his third year as Texas’ head coach. He will have Arch Manning on his roster, as well as several other top recruits. The pressure is on for him to really start cooking in Austin.

