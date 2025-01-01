Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame postponed after terrorist attack

The Sugar Bowl has been postponed in the wake of the attack that took place during a New Year’s celebration on Bourbon Street.

Jason Williams, the District Attorney of Orleans Parish, has confirmed to ABC News that Notre Dame and Georgia are now scheduled to play in the Sugar Bowl at Caesars Super Bowl in New Orleans on Thursday night. The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:45 p.m. EST.

At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured after a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people who were celebrating on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, La., early Wednesday morning. The driver then got out of the vehicle and began shooting at police before being killed, according to reports.

The suspect, who has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, reportedly had an Isis flag tied to his truck. Authorities are investigating the incident as a terrorist attack.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge reported around midday on Wednesday that law enforcement was sweeping Caesars Superdome for explosives or other potential threats, but that the stadium was believed to be safe. There was a shelter-in-place order in effect for Bourbon Street and the surrounding area as of Wednesday afternoon.

Notre Dame defeated Indiana in the opening round of the College Football Playoff. Georgia had a bye and an automatic bid into the quarterfinal.