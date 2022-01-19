Tate Martell reportedly retiring from football

One of the most disappointing college football careers is finally coming to a close.

Joe Arrigo of Franchise Sports Media in Las Vegas reported on Tuesday that Martell has retired from football. Arrigo says Martell is focused on business and has some big things in store.

I wanted to give an update on #UNLVfb QB @TheTateMartell: He is retired from football and focusing on business ventures. He is grateful for @coacharroyo and UNLV for giving him a chance. I would also keep an eye on what tate has going on business wise, it's about to blow up. — Joe Arrigo (@joearrigofsm) January 18, 2022

The retirement ends a highly disappointing career.

Martell entered the college football world as a heavily-hyped player since high school. His family moved from the San Diego area to Las Vegas so he could play for national powerhouse Bishop Gorman. Martell went 45-0 as Bishop Gorman’s quarterback and won the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.

Martell was featured on the “QB1” TV show and received tremendous attention as a recruit. He committed to Washington as a 14-year-old, then Texas A&M, and he ultimately switched to Ohio State, where he signed and played to start his career.

As a freshman at Ohio State in 2018, Martell saw the most action of his career. Urban Meyer used Martell in some red-zone situations, and the young quarterback passed for 269 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Martell later transferred to Miami, where he rushed for seven yards and passed for seven yards over three games in two seasons. He also underwent a position switch to wide receiver. Martell ultimately transferred to UNLV, but he only appeared in two games last season.

The harsh reality is that few players entered college with more hype and exited with less production than Martell. His tendency to change schools and change commitments that was exhibited in high school continued in college, where he transferred twice.

Photo: Jul 11, 2017; Marina del Rey, CA, USA; Football player of the year Tate Martell of Bishop Gorman High (Nev.) during the Gatorade National Athlete of the Year Awards at the Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports