Tate Martell still supporting Miami teammates even after opting out of season

Tate Martell is still supporting the Miami Hurricanes and his teammates despite opting out of the 2020 college football season.

Martell, who transferred to Miami last year, was suspended for the team’s opener against UAB. On Friday, we learned that Martell was opting out of the season.

Martell has not given any hints about his future, but it seems natural to expect him to transfer again. Despite this, he’s still backing the Hurricanes on social media.

He retweeted these two items on Twitter Monday:

That’s a good sign that Martell is still somewhat engaged with the program.

Martell is a redshirt junior and hardly saw game action last season. He originally attended Ohio State, where he arrived as a hyped player thanks to his Gatorade National Player of the Year billing. Just when he was set to see time at quarterback in 2019, Justin Fields transferred to the Buckeyes and took his spot. That led Martell to transfer to Miami.

Martell has been in college since 2017 and only has 29 career pass attempts. It would not be surprising to see him transfer to a third school.