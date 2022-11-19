TCU runs incredible fire-drill field goal to beat Baylor on last play

TCU’s unbeaten season is alive, and they kept it going with one heck of a drive against Baylor on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs trailed at many points in their game against the Bears. They were down 28-20 with under 10 minutes left in the game, but they rallied at the end.

TCU scored with 2:07 left but failed on their 2-point conversion attempt, making it 28-26. Baylor got the ball back but went 3-and-out, returning the ball back to TCU with 1:34 left.

The Horned Frogs moved the ball with three straight passes, but then they started to run the ball despite not having any timeouts left. Things got especially risky when they had a 3rd-and-7 at the Baylor 26 with 21 seconds left.

TCU handed the ball to Emari Demercado, who gained two yards. But the clock was ticking, so TCU had to run a fire drill to get their field goal unit on the field.

TCU ran the play to perfection, and Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal to win the game.

TCU BEATS THE BUZZER TO KEEP THEIR UNDEFEATED SEASON ALIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/m3Pc0WFrc2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 19, 2022

You can practice that drill all you want, but until you have to execute it in a game — with a perfect season on the line no less — there’s nothing like the pressure. That execution by the Horned Frogs was perfect. They have truly earned their unbeaten 11-0 record.