Everyone said same thing about what TCU did wrong in overtime

December 3, 2022
by Larry Brown
sonny Dykes in sunglasses

Oct 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes stands on the field during pregame prior to a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

TCU on Saturday suffered its first defeat of the season when they lost 31-28 in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

TCU trailed for almost the entire game after falling behind 14-7 in the second quarter. It took a big fourth quarter comeback for for the Horned Frogs to send the game to OT.

Max Duggan led a field goal drive and then a touchdown drive to tie the game. Duggan rushed for 95 yards on the team’s final drive and then threw a 2-point conversion to help them tie things.

Considering what a playmaker Duggan was in tying the game, everyone was shocked that TCU didn’t put the ball into their quarterback’s hands more for the overtime.

TCU ran the ball for 15 yards with Kendre Miller on their first play of OT. That successful play may have inspired them to keep giving the ball to Miller, who received four carries in five overtime plays. TCU ended up turning the ball over on downs, allowing the Wildcats to win with a field goal.

Many people watching the game couldn’t believe that Sonny Dykes didn’t give Duggan the ball more in overtime.

Duggan threw for 251 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the game. He rushed for 115 yards and a TD. The senior quarterback was the heart and soul of the team and probably should have been given more of an opportunity to win things.

