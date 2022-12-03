Everyone said same thing about what TCU did wrong in overtime

TCU on Saturday suffered its first defeat of the season when they lost 31-28 in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

TCU trailed for almost the entire game after falling behind 14-7 in the second quarter. It took a big fourth quarter comeback for for the Horned Frogs to send the game to OT.

Max Duggan led a field goal drive and then a touchdown drive to tie the game. Duggan rushed for 95 yards on the team’s final drive and then threw a 2-point conversion to help them tie things.

Considering what a playmaker Duggan was in tying the game, everyone was shocked that TCU didn’t put the ball into their quarterback’s hands more for the overtime.

TCU ran the ball for 15 yards with Kendre Miller on their first play of OT. That successful play may have inspired them to keep giving the ball to Miller, who received four carries in five overtime plays. TCU ended up turning the ball over on downs, allowing the Wildcats to win with a field goal.

Many people watching the game couldn’t believe that Sonny Dykes didn’t give Duggan the ball more in overtime.

So, Max Duggan singlehandedly gets you back into the game, and you take the ball out of his hands on the two biggest plays in overtime?! — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 3, 2022

PS, TCU, how do you not let Max Duggan QB sneak there and have the RB push him in on third or fourth down? The QB sneak is the most underrated play in football. Infuriating it isn’t called more. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 3, 2022

Absolutely heartbreaking for an Over we didn’t deserve. Also why not spread them out and let Duggan make a play?!? — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 3, 2022

To take that ball out of Max Duggan's hands right there is coaching malpractice. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2022

TCU should be investigated for not letting Duggan get either carry. That’s coaching malpractice — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 3, 2022

Duggan threw for 251 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the game. He rushed for 115 yards and a TD. The senior quarterback was the heart and soul of the team and probably should have been given more of an opportunity to win things.