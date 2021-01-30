Tennessee AD has great response to report about leaks

Tennessee athletic director Danny White has had a busy month, taking over as the school’s new athletic director and hiring a football coach. There has also been some speculation that he’s been up to other things, but he had a great response to that.

College football writer Steven Godfrey claimed that White had sent out an internal memo announcing an investigation into various leaks that the program dealt with during its head coach search. White saw that tweet and disputed it in a great way.

I’d love to see a copy of that “memo”! I don’t have the time or interest to launch any sort of “investigation.” Busy trying to make Tennessee better! https://t.co/U8UB6lMAfH — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) January 29, 2021

Even if such an investigation was taking place, it seems quite unlikely that White would be leading it himself. Like he said, the guy’s busy with a lot of other things.

It’s worth noting that a lot of the speculation about Tennessee’s coaching search turned out to be wrong when the school ultimately hired Josh Heupel. Maybe the leaks weren’t that big a deal.