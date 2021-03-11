Deion Sanders’ Jackson State program gets visit from Rex Ryan

Deion Sanders has been making noise at Jackson State ever since taking over the program. His Tigers are 2-0 so far this spring season, which is Sanders’ first as a head coach. The program also received a visit from a former NFL head coach this week.

Rex Ryan was at JSU on Monday and Tuesday, according to The Clarion Ledger. Two of Jackson State’s defensive coaches, defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman and defensive line coach Jeff Weeks, were coaches on Ryan’s staff previously.

Ryan and Sanders also have a good relationship from when Deion played for the Ravens when Rex was their defensive coordinator.

“It’s just a friend visiting a friend that’s all,” Sanders said, via The Clarion Ledger. “He coached me when I was in Baltimore, and I loved him. He was so candid, honest and straightforward. He’s a darn Ryan. What do you think you’re going to get from Rex?”

Sanders showed his support for Rex last year when he said the Falcons should hire Ryan as their head coach. Atlanta ended up hiring Arthur Smith as their head coach.

In addition to Ryan, Sanders is getting some support from other well-known NFL figures.