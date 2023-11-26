Texas A&M linked to huge name in coaching search

Texas A&M is aiming high in their search for a new head coach, but the latest name may be the biggest of all that they have been linked to.

The Aggies have interest in Clemson coach Dabo Swinney as a possible replacement for Jimbo Fisher, according to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle. It is not clear if Swinney would be interested in the role.

Swinney has been Clemson’s head coach since 2008 and has built the program into one of the most successful in the sport. Notably, he did not explicitly deny interest in the job when the question was put to him last week, though he did not confirm it, either.

Swinney would probably be the most accomplished coach Texas A&M could hope to land to replace Fisher. The school clearly has its sights set on some of the most well-known coaches in the sport, though it is unclear whether they will actually be able to tempt any of them into coming.